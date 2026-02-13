To Whom This May Concern — Album by Jill Scott

Jill Scott's first album in over a decade just dropped. It's filled with 19 new tracks, and features guest appearances from Tierra Whack, Too $hort, Ab-Soul, and JID, among others. The neo-soul legend delivers poetic reflection throughout the project. The overall delivery is rooted in spoken-word influence and emotional clarity. Scott is known for her rich storytelling and empowering themes, so she uses the project to serve as an open letter addressing love, boundaries, and self-worth. The instrumentation remains warm and jazz-leaning, allowing her voice and message to take center stage. Ultimately, it's a reminder of her timeless presence in soul music.