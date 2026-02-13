To Whom This May Concern — Album by Jill Scott

BY Tallie Spencer
Jill Scott delivers new music rooted in spoken-word influence.

Jill Scott's first album in over a decade just dropped. It's filled with 19 new tracks, and features guest appearances from Tierra Whack, Too $hort, Ab-Soul, and JID, among others. The neo-soul legend delivers poetic reflection throughout the project. The overall delivery is rooted in spoken-word influence and emotional clarity. Scott is known for her rich storytelling and empowering themes, so she uses the project to serve as an open letter addressing love, boundaries, and self-worth. The instrumentation remains warm and jazz-leaning, allowing her voice and message to take center stage. Ultimately, it's a reminder of her timeless presence in soul music.

Release Date: February 13, 2026
Genre: R&B/Soul
Album: To Whom This May Concern

Tracklist For To Whom This May Concern
  1. Dope Shit (feat. Maha Adachi Earth)
  2. Be Great (feat. Trombone Shorty)
  3. Beautiful People
  4. Offdaback
  5. Norf Side (feat. Tierra Whack)
  6. Disclaimer
  7. Pay U on Tuesday
  8. Pressha
  9. BPOTY (feat. Too $hort)
  10. Me 4
  11. The Math
  12. A Universe
  13. Liftin’ Me Up
  14. Ode to Nikki (feat. Ab-Soul)
  15. Don’t Play
  16. To B Honest (feat. JID)
  17. Right Here Right Now
  18. Āṣẹ
  19. Sincerely Do
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
