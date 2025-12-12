Aubrey O'Day Misses Out On Danity Kane Reunion Due To Hospitalization

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 01: Singer Aubrey O'Day attends Gurus Magazine's #30VOICES30DAYS Cover Launch Party at The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood on June 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Aubrey O'Day joined Danity Kane in the mid-2000s under Diddy's tutelage, a mogul she has since blasted for years due to his many allegations.

Despite the alleged abuse Diddy subjected folks like Aubrey O'Day to during his Making The Band series, she still feels sad about missing the chance to relive those days with more positive energy. She was recently absent from the Danity Kane reunion tour stop in Los Angeles on Wednesday (December 10) due to a hospitalization.

"My loves... I am so sorry," the singer wrote in an Instagram Story post, as caught by TMZ. "I've become extremely sick and physically can't make tonight's show as I'm in the ER. I've been fighting it all say, spinning around in my head trying to find any way to make this work, but being sick is being sick – it's completely out of my control. My heart is broken because I never want to let you down. I know the girls [Aundrea Fimbres and D. Woods] will give you an incredible performance tonight, and I promise I'll be back with you the second my body lets me."

It's unclear what exactly happened to O'Day, but we'll see if she provides more details in the near future. Regardless, Aubrey O'Day's presence in the headlines these days will likely get a reaction out of her in some way.

Aubrey O'Day's Diddy Allegations

This is because of Aubrey's participation in the Netflix Diddy docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. In it, she claims to have received a sexually explicit email from the Bad Boy mogul and alleges that she was fired from Making The Band 3 (the origin story for Danity Kane) because she refused to engage in sexual intercourse with him. Dawn Richard and Shannon Bex were part of D.K.'s original lineup.

"What an intense, overwhelming two weeks this has been for me," Aubrey O'Day wrote on Instagram. "With the Netflix drop, the world now knowing things that were hard for me to say and everything I've learned since – plus all the things happening behind the scenes in every area of business rn (almost 2 years non stop before that as well). It's been a very heavy time. This picture is the first tie I've seen myself fully released– and I'm so happy that it happened on stage with my Danity Kane sisters, and with my family... You the most loyal audience. I can't wait to see you next show."

