Viral Video Shows Rihanna Getting Scolded At Mariah Carey Concert

Recently, Rihanna was living it up at a Mariah Carey concert in Las Vegas when her evening took an unexpected turn.

Rihanna is one artist who never holds back when it comes to showing love to her peers. Recently, for example, she came out to support Mariah Carey at her show in Las Vegas. In a clip shared by Pop Crave on Twitter/X, she can be seen getting into the music when a fan behind her starts yelling, demanding that she sit down.

She listened before turning around to face the culprit, looking shocked by the ordeal. Fortunately, it doesn't look like she let it get her down, as she was grooving to the music again within seconds. As expected, social media users have plenty to say about the exchange.

While some are calling the fan out for the way they spoke to the icon, others are coming to their defense. "It don’t look like she was blocking much of the view.. let her enjoy the show!," one writes. "Just because she's a celeb doesn't mean she gets to block my view," someone else claims.

Read More: Rihanna Appears To Get Testy With A$AP Rocky At The Gotham Awards

Are Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Married?

This isn't the first video of Rihanna to go viral this month, either. A couple of weeks back, she attended the Gotham Awards in New York City with ASAP Rocky. Towards the end of the event, the rapper was posing for pictures when Rihanna told him she was ready to leave. A clip of the moment began to circulate online almost immediately. While some claimed that she was getting "snappy" with Rocky, others argued that she was simply expressing herself. After all, he knows her best, as they've been an item for several years.

In October, he even referred to himself as her husband during an interview, though they've yet to confirm whether or not they're legally married.

"I think peace really makes me happy," he told Perfect at the time. "Being a father and a partner and a loving husband in my family is what makes me really, really happy. I hope this doesn’t sound cliché, and I would hate if it does, because that’s what honestly does get me going."

Read More: A$AP Rocky Reveals He's Rihanna's Husband

