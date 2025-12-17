Viral Video Shows Rihanna Getting Scolded At Mariah Carey Concert

Rihanna is one artist who never holds back when it comes to showing love to her peers. Recently, for example, she came out to support Mariah Carey at her show in Las Vegas. In a clip shared by Pop Crave on Twitter/X, she can be seen getting into the music when a fan behind her starts yelling, demanding that she sit down.

She listened before turning around to face the culprit, looking shocked by the ordeal. Fortunately, it doesn't look like she let it get her down, as she was grooving to the music again within seconds. As expected, social media users have plenty to say about the exchange.

While some are calling the fan out for the way they spoke to the icon, others are coming to their defense. "It don’t look like she was blocking much of the view.. let her enjoy the show!," one writes. "Just because she's a celeb doesn't mean she gets to block my view," someone else claims.

Are Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Married?

This isn't the first video of Rihanna to go viral this month, either. A couple of weeks back, she attended the Gotham Awards in New York City with ASAP Rocky. Towards the end of the event, the rapper was posing for pictures when Rihanna told him she was ready to leave. A clip of the moment began to circulate online almost immediately. While some claimed that she was getting "snappy" with Rocky, others argued that she was simply expressing herself. After all, he knows her best, as they've been an item for several years.

In October, he even referred to himself as her husband during an interview, though they've yet to confirm whether or not they're legally married.