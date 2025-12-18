Wale Reveals If He Ever Dated Solange

BY Caroline Fisher 238 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wale If He Dated Solange Music News
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 6: Wale performs onstage during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 6, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Rumors that Wale was once romantically involved with Solange have been rampant for a while now, and he's finally set the record straight.

Rumors that Wale was once romantically involved with Solange Knowles have been floating around for a while now. Finally, during a recent appearance on Club Shay Shay, he decided to put them to rest once and for all. When asked whether or not he and the songstress were ever an item, he claimed that their bond was more of a friendship than anything else.

“No, we was real good friends,” he explained. "She put me onto a lot of stuff, even back then. She put me onto Givenchy … If anybody knows Solo, they know that she’s always ahead. [...] She saw what a lot of people see in me now, back then.”

According to Wale, he's currently single and not looking for a relationship. As for Solange, she married music video director Alan Ferguson in 2024, and they ended up going their separate ways in 2019. Dating rumors are far from all Wale addressed during his conversation with Shannon Sharpe, however.

Read More: Wale Admits His Run-In With Kai Cenat Affected His Mental Health

Wale Club Shay Shay

At one point in the interview, the performer was asked about running into Kai Cenat at the BET Awards in June. For those who don't recall, the streamer didn't recognize him, resulting in an awkward and viral moment. Wale later confronted Cenat about the situation. “That sh*t making me look crazy now, just so you know,” he told him. “That’s making me look crazy, the exchange we had in the hallway. I mean, they running with it, but we’ll talk later.” 

During a stream after the awards show, Cenat made it clear that the snub was totally accidental. “I’mma go ahead and say to Wale, I hope he didn’t take my interaction personal," he said. "How can you blame me from being who I am? You feel me? I’m young!”

Regardless, Wale admits that the interaction hurt his mental health. “Kai Cenat talking about mental health. He gets it now," he he told Sharpe. "Imagine giving your life to this game, then you go to support the culture that you’ve been a part of for 13 years. Then you go online, and everybody’s like, ‘Yo, @KaiCenat, he didn’t know who you were.’”

Read More: Wale Reflects On Distance With Drake And Painful Kid Cudi Fallout

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Ebony Juneteenth Celebration Music Wale Admits His Run-In With Kai Cenat Affected His Mental Health 1.5K
Kai Cenat Addresses Wale Snub Pop Culture News Pop Culture Kai Cenat Addresses Accidental Wale Snub 3.3K
meek mill wale Music Meek Mill & Wale Beef: A Timeline Of Firing Shots & Reconciliation 2.6K
Image via HNHH Original Content 5 Confrontations Involving Wale 15.8K
Comments 0