Wale Reveals If He Ever Dated Solange

Rumors that Wale was once romantically involved with Solange Knowles have been floating around for a while now. Finally, during a recent appearance on Club Shay Shay, he decided to put them to rest once and for all. When asked whether or not he and the songstress were ever an item, he claimed that their bond was more of a friendship than anything else.

“No, we was real good friends,” he explained. "She put me onto a lot of stuff, even back then. She put me onto Givenchy … If anybody knows Solo, they know that she’s always ahead. [...] She saw what a lot of people see in me now, back then.”

According to Wale, he's currently single and not looking for a relationship. As for Solange, she married music video director Alan Ferguson in 2024, and they ended up going their separate ways in 2019. Dating rumors are far from all Wale addressed during his conversation with Shannon Sharpe, however.

Wale Club Shay Shay

At one point in the interview, the performer was asked about running into Kai Cenat at the BET Awards in June. For those who don't recall, the streamer didn't recognize him, resulting in an awkward and viral moment. Wale later confronted Cenat about the situation. “That sh*t making me look crazy now, just so you know,” he told him. “That’s making me look crazy, the exchange we had in the hallway. I mean, they running with it, but we’ll talk later.”

During a stream after the awards show, Cenat made it clear that the snub was totally accidental. “I’mma go ahead and say to Wale, I hope he didn’t take my interaction personal," he said. "How can you blame me from being who I am? You feel me? I’m young!”

Regardless, Wale admits that the interaction hurt his mental health. “Kai Cenat talking about mental health. He gets it now," he he told Sharpe. "Imagine giving your life to this game, then you go to support the culture that you’ve been a part of for 13 years. Then you go online, and everybody’s like, ‘Yo, @KaiCenat, he didn’t know who you were.’”