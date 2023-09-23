Doja Cat Is All In For Her Man On “Can’t Wait” From “Scarlet”

Los Angeles rapper and singer Doja Cat's highly-awaited project, Scarlet, is finally here. There has been so much talk around the album, as people have either been bashing her new direction, or excited for what is to come. Over the coming weeks listeners will assuredely have differing opinions on the LP. But, some are already divided with some saying it a solid listen, while others are calling it "trash" or bad. However, if you have been keeping tabs on Doja's latest statements about her fans, there is a good chance she will not be phased by the negativity.

She took a pretty big risk on Scarlet with including no features and making a more rap-focused tape. Most people come to her music for the widespread appeal with catchy choruses and beats. While there are some tracks that fit that mold like "Paint The Town Red," most of the material here boasts more attention on the lyrics. One of the highlights that possesses this trait is "Can't Wait."

Listen To "Can't Wait" By Doja Cat From Scarlet

While it is not a tour de force, "Can't Wait" has very touching and heartfelt passages about a deep connection. Since early June of this year, Doja has been dating comedian Jeffrey "J" Cyrus and this track appears to be about her aspirations for this relationship. Her singing and rapping on this R&B and pop centric cut is very infectious and gets you to care about the hopes that this connection will stand the test of time. While the melody might draw your attention from the beginning, the penmanship is what takes this song from good to outstanding.

What are your initial thougths on, "Can't Wait," from Scarlet by Doja Cat? Where does this song rank for you amongst the tracklist? Do you like when she goes into her R&B and pop bag?

Quotable Lyrics:

I wanna be the stubborn crust of barnacles upon you

If you were to become a middle-American farmer

I'd read up on every vegetable and harvest them around you

Not to be too much, but I am always me around you

But whеn you leave, I'm movin' very awkwardly without you

I havе never met a man who gets it like you do

