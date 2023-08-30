Adriana Lima Net Worth 2023: What Is The Model Worth?

Adriana Lima, a name synonymous with beauty, grace, and the world of high fashion, has carved a niche for herself in the modeling industry. As of 2023, her net worth stands at an impressive $95 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did she amass such wealth, and what makes her one of the most sought-after models globally? Let’s delve into the journey of this Brazilian beauty.

Born on June 12, 1981, in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil, Adriana’s early life was marked by challenges. Raised by her mother, Maria, after her father, Nelson, left when she was just six months old, Lima’s resilience and determination were evident from a young age. Before her foray into modeling, she even considered becoming a nun or a pediatrician. However, destiny had other plans.

At the tender age of 15, Adriana clinched the first position in Ford’s “Supermodel of Brazil” competition. This victory was a precursor to her second-place finish in the Ford “Supermodel Of The World” competition the following year. These achievements paved the way for her to sign with Elite Model Management in New York City, marking the beginning of her illustrious career as a supermodel.

The Rise Of A Supermodel

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 13: Model Adriana Lima walks the runway at the 2013 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show at Lexington Avenue Armory on November 13, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

Adriana’s association with Victoria’s Secret is legendary. She served as a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 2000 to 2018, making her the longest-running Angel in the brand’s history. But her achievements don’t stop there. Lima has been the face of numerous international designers and campaigns, including Vera Wang, Giorgio Armani, Guess, and Versace. Her earnings have been consistently impressive, with her annual income ranging between $10 and $15 million in recent years.

In addition to her modeling assignments, Adriana has made her presence felt on the small screen. She has appeared in TV series like How I Met Your Mother, Ugly Betty, and The Cr*zy Ones. Her cameo in the movie Ocean’s Eight further showcased her versatility.

Read More: Nina Agdal Net Worth 2023: What Is The Model Worth?

Beyond The Runway

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Adriana Lima attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and Vanity Fair Premiere party at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 29, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

While her professional achievements are commendable, Adriana’s personal life and philanthropic efforts are equally noteworthy. A devout Roman Catholic, she attends Mass every Sunday and aligns with all the teachings of the Catholic Church. Lima’s humanitarian side shines through her association with the Salvador orphanage “Caminhos da Luz.” She has been actively involved in its expansion and regularly donates clothing for the city’s underprivileged children. In a commendable gesture, she donated her prize money from a Turkish game show to an Istanbul hospital to aid children battling leukemia.

Read More: Irina Shayk Net Worth 2023: What Is The Model Worth?

Real Estate Ventures

Adriana Lima lors du 76e festival de Cannes le 20 mai 2023. (Photo by Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Like many celebrities, Adriana has invested in real estate. In 2003, she and her then-partner Marko purchased a condo in Manhattan for $1.995 million. A decade later, they listed it for $5.5 million, eventually selling it for $3.3 million in 2018.

Read More: Amber Rose Net Worth 2023: What Is The Model’s Worth?

Conclusion

Adriana Lima’s net worth of $95 million in 2023 is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and unparalleled talent. From her humble beginnings in Brazil to her global stardom, Lima’s journey is an inspiration for many. As she continues to shine in the world of fashion and beyond, her legacy as one of the greatest supermodels of her time remains unchallenged.