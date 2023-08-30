Ana Beatriz Barros Net Worth 2023: What Is The Model Worth?

Ana Beatriz Barros, a name that resonates with elegance, style, and success in the modeling industry, has an estimated net worth of $14 million US dollars as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did she amass such wealth, and what has been her journey in the world of fashion and modeling? Let’s delve into the life and career of this Brazilian supermodel.

Born on May 29, 1982, in Itabira, Minas Gerais, Brazil, Ana’s tryst with modeling began quite unexpectedly. At the tender age of thirteen, while vacationing with her family in Rio de Janeiro, a scout from the renowned Elite Model Management approached her and her sister, Patricia. This chance encounter would set the stage for Ana’s meteoric rise in the modeling world.

Stepping Stones To Success

MADRID, SPAIN – SEPTEMBER 17: Model Ana Beatriz Barros showcases designs by Dolores Cortes on the runway at the Dolores Cortes show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid Spring/Summer 2017 at Ifema on September 17, 2016 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Eduardo Parra/WireImage)

Ana’s initial recognition came when she secured the second position in the Elite Model Look contest in Brazil. This achievement was soon followed by her placing second in the International Elite Model contest. These accolades caught the attention of major fashion brands, leading to her association with iconic names such as GUESS?, Christian Dior, Oakley, L’Oreal, and Victoria’s Secret.

Runway Dominance And Brand Collaborations

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – JULY 22: Model Ana Beatriz Barros walks the runway during the announcement of new Club America sponsor Huawei on July 22, 2015 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velazquez/LatinContent via Getty Images)

Ana’s prowess wasn’t limited to print modeling. She graced the runways for top-tier designers like Versace, Armani, Gaultier, and Dolce & Gabbana. Her versatility and charm made her a favorite choice for brands, leading to her selection as the face of Jennifer Lopez’s lingerie line in 2004. Over the years, she has been featured on the covers of elite magazines like Marie Claire, Allure, W, and Elle. Notably, she has been a recurring figure in the coveted Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit Issue”, appearing seven times.

Beyond Modeling: Ventures In Film and Television

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 18: Jourdan Dunn and Ana Beatriz Barros attend “The Unknown Girl (La Fille Inconnue)” Premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

While modeling remained her primary domain, Ana explored the realms of film and television. She made appearances in shows like Belissima and Domingāo do Faustāo. In 2016, she even had a role in the popular film Zoolander 2.

Personal Life And Milestones

Ana Beatriz Barros during 11th Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show – Backstage at Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Ana’s personal life has been as vibrant as her professional journey. She tied the knot with Greek-Egyptian millionaire and businessman Karim El Chiaty in 2016. The couple welcomed their first child in 2017 and their second son a couple of years later.

Conclusion

Ana Beatriz Barros, with her impeccable talent and relentless drive, has carved a niche for herself in the modeling industry. Her net worth of $14 million in 2023 is a testament to her dedication, hard work, and the mark she has made in the world of fashion. As we celebrate her achievements, we also look forward to the many more milestones she is yet to achieve.