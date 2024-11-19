Keith Lee's Shocking Food Review At Sushi Establishment Results In Shut Down Of The Restaurant

The popular TikTok food reviewer posted the videos back on November 10.

"For the restaurant to post a statement indicating that me holding the sushi or me holding the chopsticks a certain way is why the sushi moved — I personally don’t agree with it. Because I’ve had sushi a thousand times, and I’ve held sushi a thousand different ways, and never once have I seen sushi behaving that way." Given how popular Keith is the videos spread like wildfire, and it's led to Fob's temporary shutdown at their Seattle and Bellevue, Washington locations. In a statement, they wrote, "In response to recent food safety concerns, we have decided to close our FOB Sushi locations in Seattle and Bellevue until further notice."

They affirmed to their social media followers that they "follow strict FDA and HACCP standards to ensure the highest quality and safety in every dish." Instead, Fob Sushi Bar says that the "natural elasticity" of the fresh fish led to the movement. In that same follow-up post from Keith Lee, he was a little disappointed in the establishment's response to his "allegations." However, he didn't viciously tear down the restaurant and was respectful in his reply.

It's hard to see with the lighting, but you can check out the video below. Not too long after the clip made the rounds online, Keith Lee did post a follow-up video confirming everyone's suspicions. He said it "did appear that something moved." However, he couldn't completely concur whether it was a worm or not. Regardless of what caused the sushi to not look right, Fob responded to the controversial review and speculation labeling it "false."

Major TikTok food critic Keith Lee is currently trending right now thanks to a jaw-dropping sushi restaurant review. According to Yahoo! News, he posted a review from the Fob Sushi Bar location in Seattle on November 10. He got $15 worth of sashimi and nigiri and left a mostly positive review of the food, especially for the price. However, his viewers noticed something off about it that Keith didn't pick up on in real time. "Nah, that fish definitely moved at 1:50," one fan replied. "Your favorite one had a worm on it," another claimed.

