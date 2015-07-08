Sushi
- Pop CultureKanye West Serves Sushi On Nude Model's Bodies At His 46th Birthday, Chloe Bailey & Freddie Gibbs AttendTy Dolla $ign was also photographed at Ye's celebration on Saturday night.By Hayley Hynes
- FoodFuture Says No To Sushi Dinner At Louis Vuitton, Orders KFC InsteadFuture was served sushi during a recent trip to the Louis Vuitton store in Dubai but he sent that back and ordered KFC instead.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureCardi B Annoys A Chef In New "Cardi Tries" EpisodeThe notoriously easy-going Bronx-bred rapper peeved a pro chef as she tried sushi for the first time. By Madusa S.
- FoodT.I. Goes In On Atlanta Sushi Restaurant Accused Of Being RacistT.I. reacts to the racism and discrimination accusations against Umi, an upscale sushi restaurant in Atlanta.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsMachine Gun Kelly Details Megan Fox's Late-Night Food RequestsMachine Gun Kelly reveals what he and Megan Fox are ordering to deal with their late-night cravings.By Alex Zidel
- SportsLeBron James Double Dates With Former Teammate Tristan Thompson & Khloe KardashianLeBron James has started to live his lavish Los Angeles lifestyle.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyRobert De Niro Bans Donald Trump From Nobu Restaurants WorldwideNo more sushi for Donald Trump.By Alex Zidel
- NewsAsher Roth Feat. Fat Tony "Sushi" VideoWatch the official video for Asher Roth's new single "Sushi" featuring Fat Tony.By Kevin Goddard