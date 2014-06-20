closure
- MusicShooting After Mozzy Performance Causes Club ClosureCity Nightz in Wichita, Kansas was reportedly hit with a 30-day suspension.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsCanadian R&B Starlet Savannah Ré Is Seeking "Closure" On New SingleWhat have you been streaming this weekend?By Hayley Hynes
- SongsKodak Black Shouts Out Tory Lanez, Boosie, & DaBaby On "They Fear Me"The deep new song is just one of the four titles on Yak's new "Closure" EP.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsKodak Black Delivers Surprise 4-Track "Closure" EP Exclusively On YouTubeYak shared his "Back For Everything" album earlier this year, and now he's back with some emotionally driven songs for his fans.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureFormer TMZ Host Van Lathan Wants Ye To Come On His "Higher Learning" Podcast For "Closure"Van Lathan would also like Candace Owens to make an appearance on his show so he can "expose the f*cker."By Hayley Hynes
- NewsJacquees Covers Summer Walker's New Track "Closure""Closure" is the 12th track on Summer Walker's new project "Still Over It."By Alexander Cole
- RandomRestaurant In Colorado Ignores Restrictions, Opens To Massive Mother's Day CrowdA restaurant in Colorado ignored protocol and opened its doors to a massive crowd on Mother's Day.By Cole Blake
- GossipDrake's Toronto Restaurant Pick6ix Reportedly Closed Due To Late RentIt's not Drake's quarter. By Chantilly Post
- MusicLauren London Announces Marathon Closure To Build Nipsey Hussle TowerThe Nipsey Hussle Tower is officially under construction.By Alex Zidel
- GossipKardashian Sisters Think Kourtney's Ex Called Paparazzi On Recent DateKourtney's sisters reportedly think the least of Younes Bendjima. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKardashian Sisters Pull Plug On Their "DASH" Clothing BoutiquesThe Kardashian Sisters will dissolve their DASHA retail brand.By Devin Ch
- NewsAb-Soul "Closure" VideoWatch the official video for Ab-Soul's "Closure".By Kevin Goddard