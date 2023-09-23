Natalia Bryant Reps Versace In Her First Runway Appearance

Natalia Bryant is kicking off her runway career in style, as she graced Versace's latest fashion show with an appearance. Moreover, the 20-year-old might be enrolled at the University of Southern California, but it's clear she's got plenty of ambition to walk across both worlds. Sure, she still faced accusations of nepotism and criticism of her walk itself, but the young have to start somewhere and take advantage of their opportunities to really make it. In a social media post commemorating the occasion, Kobe's daughter expressed a lot of gratitude for the people that made it happen.

"VERSACE!!" Natalia Bryant wrote on Instagram. "Grazie Mille!! Still feels like a dream. I am beyond honored and grateful. Thank you @donatella_versace @versace. Thank you to @piergiorgio @dmcasting @patmcgrathreal @guidopalau @imgmodels." What's more is that this isn't the only big-name entertainment route that she's pursing. She's also worked a lot with Beyoncé for her Ivy Park campaigns, and most recently as an intern for her RENAISSANCE World Tour. With this experience in mind, we have no doubt that she'll continue to expand her reach and has plenty of choices to make moving forward.

Still, the shadow of her father and sister Gianna's tragic loss looms large, but Natalia, her mother Vanessa, and her little sisters Capri and Bianka are getting through it together. Recently, Natalia Bryant gave a heartwarming speech at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood during a ceremony for the basketball star. "I'm honored to be here today to recognize the man we all knew and love, my dad, Kobe Bryant," she expressed. "When most people knew him as a basketball player or storyteller, I got to know him and love him as my dad.

"Let me tell you, he's the MVP of girl dads, to say the least," Natalia continued. "As you visit here for years to come, I encourage you to place your hands in his and take a moment to stand in his shoes." Surely, she and the Bryant family will keep his legacy alive for decades to come. On that note, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Natalia Bryant and her loved ones.

