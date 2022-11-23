Natalia Bryant is the 19-year-old daughter of Kobe Bryant. She is currently attending USC and has been helping to continue her father’s legacy. Unfortunately, she has had to deal with some real nut jobs that are making her life extremely difficult.

Just yesterday, we reported on how Natalia and the police teamed up to file for a restraining order against Dwayne Kemp. Kemp had reportedly been sending Natalia some scary messages. For instance, he was acting as if they were in a relationship, although Bryant notes she doesn’t even know him. Furthermore, he told her he wants to have a child that resembles Kobe with her.

Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant attend the Universal Pictures “F9” World Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 18, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Additionally, Kemp is already known to the police due to the fact that he has been arrested four times in the past. He has faced gun charges and has even been convicted of prior crimes. In fact, he is even in the midst of buying a gun, which spooked both Natalia Bryant and law enforcement.

To make matter especially worse, Kemp has appeared at USC where he tried to find Bryant in class. These are the actions of an unstable person, and he is causing Bryant extreme emotional distress. Thankfully, according to TMZ, the court has granted a temporary restraining order.

Natalia Bryant attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

This new restraining order states that Kemp must remain at least 200 yards away from Natalia, her school, sorority house, car, her home, and even her job. Of course, this is a huge win for Bryant, who can now have some peace of mind.

Moving forward, this remains a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for updates.

[Via]