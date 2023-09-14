Drew Barrymore Stalker Arrested Attempting To Find Emma Watson At NYFW

Drew Barrymore's stalker Chad Michael Busto has been arrested in New York. Busto was apprehended at a staging area for New York Fashion Week in Brooklyn after illegally gaining entry to the venue. According to witnesses, Busto was demanding that he be taken to Emma Watson. "I want to marry Emma Watson. Let me speak to Emma Watson. Let me take a photo with Emma Watson." However, it is unclear if Watson was actually present at the venue.

Busto was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct and two counts of trespassing. However, things could get more serious for Busto in the coming days. He was already wanted on a bench warrant in upstate New York after failing to appear at a GPS tracker fitting last week. The tracker was mandated after Busto was arrested for trespassing at Barrymore's home in the Hamptons last month.

Legal Consequences Unclear For Busto

The 43-year-old Busto currently had a September 12 court date set for his fourth-degree stalking charge relating to his Hamptons arrest. However, it is unknown if he failed to appear in court. If he did, he may be in for a world of legal trouble. The case has picked up significant attention as social media users also found Busto's accounts. The man is obsessed with Barrymore and even live-tweeted his journey to find her house in the Hamptons prior to his first arrest. He has previously faced charges over stalking Amber Heard. The account has tweeted as recently as in the past 24 hours. Furthermore, it appears to be claiming that they are actively evading capture from the police. This is a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

However, fans have also noted that Busto has been obsessed with Watson for some time now, based on his social media activity. Additionally, fans were even trying to warn Watson and her team that following his bench warrant, Busto's posting shifted from Barrymore to Watson. This remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge. Be sure to follow all the latest celebrity and crime news here at HotNewHipHop.

