emma watson
- Pop CultureDrew Barrymore Stalker Arrested Attempting To Find Emma Watson At NYFWChad Michael Busto was arrested in Brooklyn.By Ben Mock
- Pop Culture"Harry Potter" Star Robbie Coltrane Passes Away At 72The world is collectively mourning Hagrid as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Tom Felton pay tribute.By Erika Marie
- MoviesSeth Rogen Clarifies Rumor That Emma Watson Stormed Off SetSeth Rogen clears Emma Watson's name from "bullsh*t" rumor that she stormed off of the set of "This Is The End." By Aron A.
- MoviesSeth Rogen Said He Had "No Hard Feelings" After Emma Watson Walked Off Set Of His FilmWatson left his 2013 production of “This Is the End.”By hnhh
- Pop CultureEmma Watson's Manager Denies Reports Of Her RetirementEmma Watson's manager denied reports that she's "given up acting."By Cole Blake
- MoviesRupert Grint Speaks Out Against J.K. Rowling's Transphobic RemarksRupert Grint echoed his "Harry Potter" co-stars by expressing his support of the trans community following series author J.K. Rowling's transphobic comments.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureJ.K. Rowling Doubles Down On Trans Stance, Emma Watson RespondsJ.K. Rowling caught heat for her recent comments about trans people, and "Harry Potter" actress Emma Watson added her two cents.By Erika Marie
- Entertainment“Smallville” Star Allison Mack Allegedly Tried To Recruit Emma Watson To Her Sex CultAllison Mack put in work trying to get Emma Watson in on sex cult. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentPorn Producers Join Forces With Hollywood To Stop Deepfake CrazeTwo strains of popular entertainment will try and end a disturbing cultural trend.
By David Saric
- NewsWatch The Trailer For "Beauty & The Beast" Starring Emma WatsonEmma Watson stars as Belle in Disney's "Beauty & The Beast" reboot, and you can watch the trailer right here.By hnhh