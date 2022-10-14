It has been hailed as one of the largest film adaptation franchises in entertainment history, and now the Harry Potter world is mourning a loss. Today (October 14), it was shared that Robbie Coltrane, globally known for his role as “Hagrid” in the Harry Potter franchise, has passed away. The beloved actor was 72.

Born Anthony Robert McMillan, Coltrane borrowed his name from the jazz great John Coltrane before entering full force into the entertainment industry. He began to build a name for himself in the acting world back in the 1990s, but once he was cast in Harry Potter, it would prove to be life-changing.

“i might not be here forever, but hagrid will be.”



rest in peace robbie coltrane, you’re forever loved 🤍🪄 pic.twitter.com/2VqHLAeubj — niamh (@royalmaIfoy) October 14, 2022

In memory of his late friend and co-star, Daniel Radcliffe penned a touching tribute to Coltrane.

“Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set,” Radcliffe shared in a statement. “I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on ‘Prisoner of Azkaban,’ when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up.”

We are hugely saddened to hear of the passing of the magnificent Robbie Coltrane who played Hagrid with such kindness, heart and humour in the Harry Potter films. He was a wonderful actor, a friend to all and he will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/n1IshfFG6y — Harry Potter Film (@HarryPotterFilm) October 14, 2022

He continued: “I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.” Emma Watson, who portrayed Hermione Granger, shared a similar sentiment.

“Robbie was the most fun uncle I’ve ever had. His talent was so immense it made sense he played a giant – he could fill ANY space with his brilliance,” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Read more from Watson’s tribute, as well as reactions from others who are celebrating Robbie Coltrane’s life and work, below.

This clip of Robbie Coltrane in the Harry Potter reunion was really impactful. Even more, now. ❤️pic.twitter.com/JwhCNq1Gec — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 14, 2022

I will miss the random chats about all subjects under the sun.And I'll never forget in September 2000, Robbie Coltrane came over to a very nervous 14yr old me on my 1st ever day on a movie set and said "Enjoy it, you'll be great". Thank you for that x — James Phelps (@James_Phelps) October 14, 2022

