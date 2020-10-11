harry potter
- Pop CultureDaniel Radcliffe Net Worth 2023: What Is The "Harry Potter" Icon Worth?Delve into Daniel Radcliffe's illustrious career, from wizardry to diverse roles, and his impactful pursuits beyond the screen.By Rain Adams
- Pop CultureSir Michael Gambon Dies At 82Gambon had a career dating back to the 1960s but is perhaps best known for playing Dumbledore in "Harry Potter".By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureHarry Potter Series Announced For HBO Max: WatchAfter much speculation, HBO has officially confirmed the news.By Noah Grant
- TV"Harry Potter" Series May Be Coming To HBO MaxHarry Potter may be coming to a small screen near you.By Noah Grant
- Pop Culture"Harry Potter" Star Robbie Coltrane Passes Away At 72The world is collectively mourning Hagrid as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Tom Felton pay tribute.By Erika Marie
- TV"Harry Potter" Fans Revel In The Nostalgia Of Original Film's 20th Anniversary Reunion ShowDaniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint reunited with other stars to celebrate the momentous occasion.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJack Harlow Credits Harry Potter Books Helping Him Become A Better WriterThe rapper detailed his love of reading while accepting his award as Variety's Hitmaker of Tomorrow.By Erika Marie
- GramLil Nas X Killed It This Halloween With Two Iconic CostumesLil Nas X dressed up as Voldemort and one of the more infamous characters from "Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide."By Alexander Cole
- MoviesRupert Grint Explains Why He Won't Watch The Harry Potter MoviesRupert Grint has only seen one Harry Potter film and he won't be watching the others anytime soon.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureEmma Watson's Manager Denies Reports Of Her RetirementEmma Watson's manager denied reports that she's "given up acting."By Cole Blake
- MoviesHarry Potter Live-Action Series Reportedly In The Works At HBO MAX"Harry Potter," the third highest-grossing film franchise, is reportedly coming to TV screens with the help of HBO MAX.By Azure Johnson
- MoviesMads Mikkelsen Is Replacing Johnny Depp In "Fantastic Beasts" SeriesDepp's career is taking a hit. By Karlton Jahmal
- TVPete Davidson Calls Out J.K. Rowling On "SNL" For Transphobic CommentsPete Davidson called out J.K. Rowling's for her history of transphobic comments on "SNL" this week.By Cole Blake