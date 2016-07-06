Daniel Radcliffe
- Pop CultureDaniel Radcliffe Net Worth 2023: What Is The "Harry Potter" Icon Worth?Delve into Daniel Radcliffe's illustrious career, from wizardry to diverse roles, and his impactful pursuits beyond the screen.By Rain Adams
- Pop Culture"Harry Potter" Star Robbie Coltrane Passes Away At 72The world is collectively mourning Hagrid as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Tom Felton pay tribute.By Erika Marie
- MoviesDaniel Radcliffe Stars As “Weird Al” Yankovic In New Biopic TrailerA new teaser trailer for Daniel Radcliffe's upcoming “Weird Al” Yankovic biopic is here.By Cole Blake
- MoviesRupert Grint Speaks Out Against J.K. Rowling's Transphobic RemarksRupert Grint echoed his "Harry Potter" co-stars by expressing his support of the trans community following series author J.K. Rowling's transphobic comments.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureJ.K. Rowling Doubles Down On Trans Stance, Emma Watson RespondsJ.K. Rowling caught heat for her recent comments about trans people, and "Harry Potter" actress Emma Watson added her two cents.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDaniel Radcliffe Responds To J.K. Rowling: "Trans Women Are Real Women"Daniel Radcliffe, the actor who portrayed Harry Potter, addressed "HP" author J.K. Rowling and her recent comments regarding trans women.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDaniel Radcliffe Jokes About False Coronavirus DiagnosisDaniel Radcliffe jokes about the rumors of him having the coronavirus. By Dominiq R.
- MoviesDaniel Radcliffe On Playing Harry Potter Again: "I Don’t Think So"While promoting his new film "Escape From Pretoria," Daniel Radcliffe gave very slight hope for fans hoping to see him as Harry Potter again.By Keenan Higgins
- SportsDaniel Radcliffe Hates Tom Brady's MAGA HatThe Harry Potter actor has some hard words for the Patriots quarterback.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentAlan Rickman's Notes Reveal His Frustrations Playing Snape In "Harry Potter"Professor Snape wasn't the easiest character to play. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesHarry Potter And Frodo Baggins Almost Fought Each Other IRLIn an interview on "Conan," Elijah Wood reveals that he almost physically fought Daniel Radcliffe in a boxing ring at a film festival.By hnhh
- LifeDaniel Radcliffe Goes Undercover As A Neo-Nazi In The Official Trailer For "Imperium"Harry Potter like you've never seen him.By Kyle Rooney