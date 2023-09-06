Arrest Warrant Issued For Drew Barrymore Stalker

An arrest warrant has been issued for Chad Michael Busto, who has been accused of stalking Hollywood icon Drew Barrymore. Busto was arrested last month outside Barrymore’s home in the Hamptons. Barrymore was not home at the time. While he was ordered to attend a fitting for a GPS monitor, Busto failed to show up. That has led to a bench warrant, according to Southampton Town Justice Court Clerk Heather Drapal.

Busto’s initial arrest came two days after video emerged of him attempting to rush Barrymore in New York. Barrymore had been interviewing Reneé Rapp when Busto rushed the stage. He could be heard demanding to see Barrymore and claiming that she knew who he was. Busto was allowed to leave without incident after being ushered away by security.

Read More: Drew Barrymore pulls out of hosting awards show to support WGA strike

Warrant Out For Busto

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 20: Drew Barrymore and David Korins attend the opening night of “Here Lies Love” at Broadway Theatre on July 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

The 43-year-old Busto currently has a September 12 court date set for his fourth-degree stalking charge relating to his Hamptons arrest. However, it appears that things are about to get much more serious for him now that he is wanted on a warrant. Neither the Southampton Police Department nor Barrymore’s team responded to requests for comment from multiple outlets. At this time, Busto’s whereabouts are unknown. Residents of upstate New York have been asked to remain vigilant and report any sightings of the man.

The case has picked up significant attention as social media users also found Busto’s accounts. The man is obsessed with Barrymore and even live-tweeted his journey to find her house in the Hamptons prior to his first arrest. He has previously faced charges over stalking Amber Heard. The account has tweeted as recently as in the past 24 hours. Furthermore, it appears to be claiming that they are actively evading capture from the police. This is a developing story and we’ll have any updates as and when they emerge.

Read More: Drew Barrymore adorably reveals she thought ET was real

[via]