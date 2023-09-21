Drew Barrymore’s 7 Biggest Movies



Fondly referred to as America’s sweetheart, Drew Barrymore has been in countless movies over the decades. The star kicked off her acting career when she was five years old, with a small role in 1980’s Altered States. Today, she’s one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood. While acting is largely on the back burner, Barrymore has gained renewed popularity as a talk show host. However, the star found herself in major hot water after proceeding on with The Drew Barrymore Show despite the ongoing writer’s strike.

She has since posted and deleted an apology video, and following backlash, postponed the resumption of her show. Still, some fans remain crossed at her attempts to continue on without a unionized writing staff. Nonetheless, Drew Barrymore is a household name, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2004. She has also gained widespread praise for defeating the odds and emerging victorious after a scandalous childhood, which involved drug and alcohol abuse. Overall, her respectable career is still worth applauding, and her filmography is chock-full of box-office successes.

Read More: Drew Barrymore Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actress Worth?

7. Charlie's Angels (2000)

Charlie’s Angels marked a very significant milestone in Barrymore's career. Not only did she star in the blockbuster, but she also co-produced the action-packed film. Playing the role of Dylan Sanders, Drew Barrymore leads a trio of crime-fighting “angels” alongside Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu. Although already widely successful, the film boosted all three women to even more massive levels of stardom. The high-octane female-driven film redefined the girl-power genre and the strong performances of the main cast will forever be remembered and enjoyed by audiences. Charlie’s Angels also singled out a then-24-year-old Barrymore as a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood. She has subsequently been involved in later adaptations of Charlie’s Angels, serving as the executive producer for the 2019 movie of the same name.

Read More: Regina Hall Movies: The Comedy Queen’s Funniest Roles

6. 50 First Dates (2004)

Here, Drew Barrymore takes on the role of Lucy Whitmore, a woman with short-term memory loss. The film centers on Henry Roth, a young vet who falls in love with Lucy. As Lucy forgets everything that happened the previous day after she sleeps, Henry finds new ways to win her over each day. The popular rom-com is a heartwarming and unique love story that perfectly highlights Barymore’s romantic side. Furthermore, it showcased her distinct ability to infuse humor and emotion into her characters.

Read More: Diving Deep Into Jennifer Coolidge’s Best Movies and TV Roles

5. Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)

One of the earlier romance movies Drew Barrymore starred in, Ever After provides a raw and intense portrayal of young love. Drew Barrymore plays Danielle de Barbarac, a young woman who is treated like a servant by her stepmother and stepsisters. After crossing paths with the kingdom’s prince Henry, he falls madly in love with her. Adding its own unique twists and turns, Ever After is a charming film that continues to win over newer audiences.

Read More: Taraji P. Henson’s Greatest Acting Roles

4. The Wedding Singer (1998)

Marking the first of many movies with Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore pulls off a stellar performance in this delightful rom-com. The film follows the charming and relatable Robbie Hart, a wedding singer who falls in love with a waitress and bride-to-be named Julia. Robbie meets Julia and promises to sing at her wedding, but fate has a different plan for their love lives. The extreme success of the rom-com was due to the palpable on-screen chemistry between its two main leads. It has particularly garnered a cult following as one of the most beloved rom-coms of the late 90s.

Read More: Queen Latifah Movies: Her Best Roles

3. Never Been Kissed (1999)

In one of her most popular movies, Drew Barrymore plays the endearing and loveable journalist, Josie Geller. Importantly, she has never been in a relationship. The film focuses on Josie as she is tasked with conducting research on teenage culture by going undercover at her old high school. She is soon able to infiltrate the most popular group in school, but a problem arises when she falls for the English teacher. Here, Barrymore is able to effortlessly capture the vulnerability and insecurities of a woman who has never been kissed. The film is a delightful blend of romance and comedy, as well as second chances and self-discovery.

Read More: Denzel Washington Movies: His Best Roles Yet

2. Scream (1996)

In 1996, the actress made a brief but memorable appearance in the successful horror film, Scream. Ironically, it is also one of the most famous movies Drew Barrymore has starred in film. She takes on the role of Casey Becker, a high-school student who is terrorized by a masked killer. Her presence in the slasher film famously set the tone for the groundbreaking franchise. Despite Barrymore’s character being killed at the start of the film, her scene has become one of the most iconic movie opening scenes of all time.

Read More: Brad Pitt’s Best Movie Roles, Ranked

1. E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Before the long list of movies under her belt, Drew Barrymore broke into the mainstream with E.T. Despite only being 7 years old, she pulled off a marvelous performance as Gertie, the younger sister of Elliot. The sci-fi masterpiece follows Elliot who saves an alien that is left behind on Earth. While protecting the extra-terrestrial being from the government that is hunting it, Elliot and his siblings begin to form a bond with it. E.T. was a major success worldwide. Furthermore, it is remembered as one of the timeless classics of the 20th century. Drew Barrymore was highly praised for her captivating performance. Evidently, the role solidified her status as a child prodigy in the world of cinema.

Read More: Drew Barrymore Admits She Thought E.T. Was Real As A Kid: “I Really Loved Him”

[via]