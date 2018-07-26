charlie's angels
- MoviesDrew Barrymore's 7 Biggest MoviesDrew Barrymore has a four-decade long career packed with roles in box office hits. By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureLucy Liu Recalls Bill Murray Verbally Attacking Her On "Charlie's Angels" SetShe claims that years after it occurred, crew members from the set of the film praised her for standing up to him.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNia Long Rejected For Movie Role For Looking "Too Old" Next To Drew BarrymoreNia Long said that she was rejected for the 2000 film because she looked a "little too old" next to star Drew Barrymore who is four years younger than her.By Erika Marie
- Numbers"Ford V Ferrari" Finishes In First At The Box Office"Ford v Ferrari" is leading the way.By Cole Blake
- Music"Charlie's Angels" OST Tracklist Revealed: Nicki Minaj, Normani, Kash Doll & More"Poppy and mildly trappy at times" - Ariana Grande By Noah C
- MoviesNew "Charlie's Angels" Trailer Shows The Women Fighting "Smarter, Not Harder""Charlie's Angels" arrives on November 15th. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentAriana Grande, Lana Del Rey & Miley Cyrus Tease "Charlie's Angels" SongAriana Grande, Miley Cyrus and, Lana Del Rey is "Charlie's Angels."By Aida C.
- EntertainmentTrailer To "Charlie's Angels" Reboot Finally UnveiledThe bad-ass chick flick has returned. By Aida C.
- Entertainment"Charlie’s Angels" Reboot Grabs Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, & Ella Balinska As StarsThe Angels are back. By Karlton Jahmal