- RelationshipsFlo Rida's Baby Mama Willing To Settle For $40 Million After Son Falls Out Of WindowFlo Rida and Alexis Adams' son suffered serious injuries after falling out of a 5th-story window in March.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicFlo Rida's Young Son Reportedly In ICU Following Five-Story FallThe mother of the child is suing the building's management.By Alexander Cole
- GossipFlo Rida Accused Of Being A Deadbeat Dad By Mother Of Young ChildAlexis Adams claims the rapper has no interest in meeting their four-year-old son.By Erika Marie
- GossipFlo Rida's Baby's Mom Wants Him Punished For Ignoring Support For Sick ChildThe mother of Flo Rida's three-year-old child, Alexis Adams, wants the rapper to pay up. By Dominiq R.
- Pop CultureFlo Rida Allegedly Dodging Expenses Of Sick Son's Medical CareFlo Rida has failed to cover the costs of his ill son Zohar's medical care for months, according to the toddler's mother, Alexis Adams.By Lynn S.
- MusicFlo Rida's Son Has Already Raised $10K For Autism ResearchLil Zohar's already giving back. By Chantilly Post
- MusicFlo Rida Gives Up Custody Of His Son Zohar: ReportFlo Rida is handing over custody of his son to his baby mama Alexis Adams.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJudge Rejects Flo Rida's Attempt To Get Child Support Case Dropped: ReportThe judge is not seeing Flo Rida's side.By Chantilly Post
- MusicFlo Rida Put On Blast For Referring To Son With Brain Disease As "Evil F-cking Child"Flo Rida has allegedly rejected his special needs son, referring to him as an "evil f-cking child."By Alex Zidel