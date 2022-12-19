Master P and his son, Romeo Miller, traded shots on Instagram over the weekend. Miller seems to have blamed the loss of his sister, Tytyana Miller, on Master P neglecting her mental health struggles.

The dispute became public when Romeo called out his father on Friday. He also shared a poem titled “The Tree of Trauma” on Saturday.

“Today was a boiling point,” Romeo wrote at the time. “I seen a man avoid his own children struggle with suicide and depression but post another man whom passed today that he doesn’t even know. Yall idols be lost. Better stop following the blind. Watch when it’s revealed.”

On Sunday, Master P fired back, revealing that he hasn’t spoken to his son in months.

“This new generation of kids need to stop blaming their parents for everything. How do they think they got to where they are without their parents making sacrifices for them?” Master P wrote. “Mental illness is real and so many families are tragically affected by it especially when there is added trauma like death of a loved on.”

“Son, I love you. Stop trying to get people to feel sorry for you. And let’s come up with a solution,” he added. “You can come talk to your father and your family, like a man, you have kids too. No family is perfect but together with God, we can heal and get through this.”

Romeo responded to the posts in the comments sections, admitting that they are the “last straw.”

“I loved you so much that I followed you blindly for 30+yrs,” he continued, “You know we’ve talked behind closed doors. You aren’t the man who you paint to be and why is it war because I refuse to follow ur lead. You only want to protect your image, but the image isn’t even real.”

