Nobody wins when the family feuds, or so Jay-Z says, but Master P and Romeo Miller are at odds. The father-son duo engaged in a war of words on social media, and just when you thought it was over, the tension was reignited. Romeo returned to Instagram to share a few more thoughts about his rift with his father.

“I have nothing to fear or lie about,” he wrote. “I want everybody to support my dad and his interviews and then I’ll follow back up and sit down with the same people with a lie detector test.”

This all started after P penned a post about the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss. The beloved DJ and social media star took his own life. Romeo had an issue with his father’s acknowledgment of Boss’s death and suggested the No Limit icon wasn’t attentive to his own children’s needs.

Master P said it all boiled down to money, but Romeo stated that wasn’t the case.

“Please stop with the sob story, this ain’t about money,” he continued. “You know no matter how much you take, I’ve never asked you to pay for any of my bills as an adult, I’m good good.”

This latest post from Romeo stems from a recent interview Master P did with Nino Brown. The former child star was disappointed with his father’s comments about their ongoing division.

“This interview showed your true colors,” he said. “Love ya but I can’t protect that. Take a page from Mike Tyson, your real truth will inspire even the next generation.”

Check out the interview that upset Romeo below.