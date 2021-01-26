Polygraph Test
- GramRomeo Miller Wants Lie Detector Test To Prove Claims About Master PThe father-son duo has been at odds and Romeo wants to prove his allegations against his father with a polygraph test.By Erika Marie
- NewsKris Jenner Takes Polygraph Test, Answers Question About Kim Kardashian & Ray J Sex TapeThe momager also confirmed which of her children is her favorite.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLatto Says She's The Jealous Type, Would Never Have Threesome With Her BFShe explained that she doesn't "play that sh*t" and dislikes even being in the same room with anyone her boyfriend has dealt with before her.By Erika Marie
- GramT.I. & Tiny Challenged To Take Polygraph As Sabrina Peterson Posts Her ResultsThis saga continues now that Peterson has uploaded footage of her taking her test, as well as the results from the exam.By Erika Marie
- CrimeMegan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey Nicole Wants Everyone To Take Polygraph TestShe reportedly witnessed the shooting event involving the two artists and has repeatedly denied taking hush money from Lanez.By Erika Marie