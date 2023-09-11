Latto Claps Back At Haters On Twitter

Recently, Latto had a response for one social media user who dissed her dance moves. The user had commented on a clip of the rapper getting down in the club to her hit, "Put It On Da Floor." In the clip, she's seen doing the "Slime" gesture, but unfortunately, the commenter misinterpreted it. Luckily, Latto doesn't appear to have taken the diss to heart, instead choosing to laugh at it in her response.

"She keep doing that same lame a*s coke nose move [laughing emoji]," the commenter wrote. "Pack that sh*t up. She just starting to be corny to me . I use to to like her frfr ." Though the criticism was pretty harsh, Latto luckily found it amusing. She responded with several laughing emojis, adding "no way y'all think that means coke."

Twitter User Disses Latto

Recently, Latto also teamed up with Sexyy Red to drop a remix of Young Nudy's track, "Peaches & Eggplants." She and Sexyy starred in the explicit accompanying music video, and it definitely managed to get social media users talking. Many were quick to note how she appeared to diss Coi Leray's father in her verse, with the lyrics "gimme that neck like Benzino." She's had her own issues in the past with Coi, and users thought it could have been meant as a jab at her.

Coi responded to the apparent diss on social media, writing "If you need to go viral, just mention my name. It works every time [kissing emojis]. enjoy !" She went on to share a text message conversation between her and her Benzino, in which he tells her Latto simply "admires" her. He added that he has the "most famous neck on earth." Coi responded to her father's encouragement, telling him, "I love how these lil stupid situations bring us together haha on positive note! Hope you having a good day I love you." Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Latto.

