Kevin Hart Shuts Down Reporter Who Asks Him About Diddy Connection

Elias Andrews
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - September 5, 2024
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 05: Kevin Hart during the Gold Minds podcast on Siriusxm at SiriusXM Studios on September 05, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
The comedian wasn't pleased.

Kevin Hart has had controversies throughout his career, but he remains as viable a brand as ever. He's one of the most successful comedians in the world, and is known to rub shoulders with just about every other big name in Hollywood. When it came to one big name in particular, though, Kevin Hart decided not to separate himself. The comedian was approached by a Daily Mail reporter and asked whether he had any affiliation with Diddy. He immediately shut down this line of questioning.

Kevin Hart was out and about with his wife in West Hollywood. The reporter approached him on the street and asked him to weigh in on the Diddy situation. In particular, his involvement in Diddy's infamous parties. Daily Mail asked Hart whether he recalled seeing baby oil bottles at any of the parties he went to. This, of course, being a reference to the fact that over 1,000 bottles of baby oil were found at Diddy's home. There was also an implication that Hart hosted some of these parties, which is not something the comedian appreciated. "When I hosted for Diddy?," he fired back. "You're asking the wrong person the wrong question."

Kevin Hart Said He Was The 'Wrong Person' To Give Answers

The interaction didn't stop there, though. The reporter asked whether Kevin Hart feared for Diddy's life behind bars, and whether he felt the mogul was safe. Once again, the comedian avoided taking the bait. "Wrong person," he asserted. "Wrong question." He then walked away with his wife and his bodyguard in tow. The Daily Mail interaction takes place after footage of Hart seemingly partying with Diddy surfaced online. According to Radar Online, one video sees Kevin Hart hold a microphone and address the camera while a woman in a bikini is in the bathtub next to him.

The woman's hair catches on fire after getting caught on a candle next to the bathtub, and Hart attempts to make light of the situation with a few jokes. Another video, which made the social media rounds earlier in the year, saw Kevin Hart interview Diddy and Usher in a bedroom. Diddy makes some suspect remarks about Usher, who was ten years old when he was taken under the mogul's wing. Hart displays discomfort over the remarks and tries to gloss over them before changing the subject.

