Kevin Hart & Torrei Hart Relationship Timeline

Kevin Hart and Torrei Hart endured a relationship filled with ups and downs. Their relationship, marriage, and eventual divorce have continued to pop up time and time again. Evidently, as Kevin Hart is one of the most prominent figures in the entertainment industry, his romances have been closely followed by fans and the media alike. However, Torrei Hart is also a full-fledged comedian as well. The pair rarely relate with one another today, save for their co-parenting duties. Nonetheless, once upon a time, they were inseparable. Let’s take a closer look at the timeline of their relationship.

2001: Kevin And Torrei Hart Meet

Kevin Hart and wife Torrei during Polaroid/OutKast 2004 Grammy Party at Private Residence in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Maury Phillips/WireImage)

Kevin and Torrei Hart first met in Philadelphia while attending community college. They both shared a passion and love for comedy, and this made them bond quickly. Their connection was immediate, and their relationship blossomed soon after. The pair began dating and decided to embark on a journey to establish careers in the entertainment industry, making the big move to Los Angeles. After eight months together, the lovebirds got engaged.

2003-2008: Tying The Knot, Parenthood & Life In The Spotlight

Kevin and Torrei Hart were engaged for a year before they got married in 2003. The couple had a private ceremony and were surrounded by family and friends. They started building their life together, and in 2005, they welcomed their first child -- a daughter they named Heaven Leigh Hart. Three years later, Torrei gave birth to their son, Hendrix Hart.

As Kevin’s career began to take off with stand-up comedy specials and acting roles, the couple faced the challenges of maintaining a relationship in the demanding entertainment industry. His career soared to new heights, and his rising stardom meant he spent more time away from home. This also meant that Torrei spent more time alone raising their children. As the years passed, Kevin made appearances in successful movies, TV shows, and stand-up specials. However, this put a strain on their marriage.

2010-2011: Torrei And Kevin Hart Separate And Divorce

In February 2010, after almost eight years of marriage, Kevin and Torrei Hart were reportedly separated and headed for divorce. Kevin requested joint custody of their two children. A year later, the pair finalized their divorce. While the two cited irreconcilable differences as the cause for their divorce, many believed that Torrei’s inability to build a successful career was the cause. According to PEOPLE, Torrei later stated that Kevin Hart had cheated on her in 2009. The lady in question was allegedly Kevin’s current wife, Eniko Parrish.

Post-Divorce

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Despite their separation, the former couple have continuously emphasized their commitment to co-parenting their children. Both Kevin and Torrei Hart continued to pursue their respective careers and throughout the challenges that come with their respective careers, they maintained a united front when it came to their children. As aforementioned, Kevin famously married Eniko Parrish in 2016. The new couple has a son, Kenzo Kash, and a daughter, Kaori. Torrei, on the other hand, has been open about her experiences co-parenting with her ex-husband and his new wife.

2023 - Present: Brewing Trouble?

While on The Cali Kickback Podcast, Torrei Hart spoke about how her career as a comedian was not easy because she was married to Kevin. “Honestly, I think it’s hindered me more so than helped,” she said. “It just so happens the person that I married just blew up so big and so it’s me just working on getting out of a shadow and constantly putting in the work. But I was always in the comedy realm, that’s my life.”

She also gave a shout-out to comedian Katt Williams who put her out there to perform. Just this month, Torrei has been confirmed to join Katt on tour. She will accompany him on the remaining dates of his The Dark Matter Tour. This comes just after the comedian had slammed her ex-husband in his infamous Club Shay Shay interview. Kevin Hart has since then cleared the air on his feelings about Torrei and Katt touring together. He told TMZ: “I want everybody to win, hope the tour is great.”

