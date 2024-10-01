Diddy Puts Together A New Legal Team Following Third Bail Attempt

Diddy has selected the best of the best.

Diddy has been denied bail twice, but that's not going to stop him from finding a solution. Previously, the embattled mogul had his attorney offer up $50,000,000 which included the sales of his and his mother's homes in Miami. In that same bail package was limited travel between Florida and New York for essential matters. After shutting down that proposal, Diddy and his legal team appealed and did so with a second option. He was willing to sacrifice not having any female visitors besides his family members and other vital contacts such as property caretakers.

There would also be no contact with witnesses, co-conspirators, daily logs would be taken of visitors each day, and he would do daily drug tests. The court voted no on that, so what does Diddy have up his sleeve this time? Well, according to a report from TMZ, he is adding to new pieces to what he hopes will be the defense team to get him out of jail before trial. One of those fresh faces is Anthony Ricco, who we previously reported on after the Bad Boy Records boss filed another appeal for Judge Andrew Carter's decision to deny their requests for a release under any circumstance.

Read More: Drake Hints At Release Date For PARTYNEXTDOOR Collab Album

Diddy Is Recruiting Some Of The Best Attorneys In The Nation

STUDIO CITY, CA - MAY 30: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the premiere of Fox's "The Four: Battle For Stardom" Season 2 at CBS Studios - Radford on May 30, 2018 in Studio City, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

On top of Ricco (who is a top-tier trial lawyer in the U.S.), Alexandra Shapiro is also onboard. TMZ hears that she is a real force as far as appellate lawyers go. Given how stingy the judge has been throughout the early stages of this case, this may not work out in Diddy's favor. But since he's facing a max of life behind prison walls, he's going to scratch and claw his way out.