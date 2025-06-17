One of the biggest stories in hip-hop right now is the Diddy Trial, which has been going on for 24 days at this point. Overall, Monday was a pretty monumental day in the trial and for good reason. It just so happens to be the first time that jurors were shown the alleged "freak-off" tapes.

Ever since the raids on Diddy's homes back in March of 2024, there has been an almost mythological quality to the existence of these tapes. Ultimately, they will not be shown to the public, and for good reason. However, some have questioned whether or not the prosecution would show these to the jurors. Well, that question was answered emphatically on Monday.

According to De’Asia Robinson of The Neighborhood Talk, the response to the alleged freak-off tapes was varied. Although, there were some jurors who couldn't help but laugh. Audio of the tapes spilled out into the courtroom. This subsequently caused laughs from one of the jurors. Meanwhile, another juror could not help but shake her head.

Diddy Trial Day 24

According to Robinson's report, only three of these alleged freak-off tapes were shown during the proceedings. Each tape was supposedly over 12 minutes in length, but only about 30 seconds were shown.

The trial is expected to continue on Tuesday, although it remains to be seen what kind of witnesses will be brought in. Overall, there has been some controversy as of late. For instance, a black juror was dismissed on Monday. This has led to concerns that there is a prominent racial bias on the jury that could get Diddy convicted.

Meanwhile, the music mogul faces charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. If convicted on the racketeering charge, Diddy could spend life in prison.