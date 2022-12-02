As Young Thug battles his court case, Mariah The Scientist has defended herself against trolls. The singer’s relationship with Thugger has been talked about for months, and since he was arrested, she’s been holding him down. Still, Mariah’s mentions have been cluttered with people who take time to send negativity her way.

On Twitter, Mariah dropped off a thought that earned a questionable reaction. “Imagine fronting on someone who showed u love from the start for someone more popular or more… ‘aesthetically pleasing,'” she tweeted. Soon, a social media user jumped in with a confrontational reply.

Imagine fronting on someone who showed u love from the start for someone more popular or more… “aesthetically pleasing” — Mariah The Scientist (@MariahScientist) December 1, 2022

“Young Thug left Karlae to be with you so you’re basically subbing yourself ???” the person wrote. Mariah issued a clap back, albeit she kept it classy.

“What do y’all be talking about?” she penned. “When I met this I was less popular than his ex… She always been attractive/aesthetically pleasing. Why u trying to equate moving on to fronting on somebody? Sick in the head.”

She also added, “Just chill I’m good.”

This brief exchange mirrored another Mariah had back in September. A social media user suggested Young Thug was “playing” her and Karlae from behind bars.

“U sure got a lot of intel on my life to be a fan who don’t even follow me,” said the singer then. Mariah looked into the user and added, “I’ll be performing at your school homecoming though, come holla at me, take a pic or sum.”

Meanwhile, Young Thug remains incarcerated until his 2023 RICO trial begins. He has denied the allegations that YSL is a gang and not only a record label. Prosecutors allege Thugger and his alleged associates participated in criminal gang activity. Gunna will also remain incarcerated until next year after being denied bond several times.