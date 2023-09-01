Young Thug Shown Smiling In Court Conversation In New Footage

Young Thug and YSL’s RICO case remains in relative limbo, with procedures like jury selection codefendants’ other cases causing heavy delays. However, despite that and the general hardship behind this case and prison conditions, Jeffery still keeps his head up through it all. Sure, there’s been tougher days than others, and we’ve seen in other court clips how this takes a toll on him. Still, the Atlanta trap boundary-pusher overwhelmingly shows more steadfast determination than despair. In a newly released piece of footage from trial proceedings, you can see Thug smiling as he holds a conversation with someone else.

Of course, you can’t really tell what he’s saying unless you’re a lip-reader, but the positive energy is still there. His attorney Brian Steel is alongside him in the video, shuffling through a large stack of documents and seemingly preparing for the session ahead. During this, Young Thug looks calm, amicable, and pleasant to work with, although we don’t know who exactly he’s talking to in this clip. In addition, Thugger wears a bright hoodie in this footage as opposed to the typical suit and tie that he dons for court sessions.

Read More: Young Thug Shares Optimistic Message For His Nephew

Young Thug Shown In New Court Footage

Furthermore, there’s a lot of resurged attention on this case right now thanks to another Fulton County, Georgia RICO case: that of Donald Trump. Many compared the two situations and, although they fall under very different circumstances, there are some connections that made fans and family alike call out double standards. “Free YSL,” Young Thug’s father recently declared with a protest sign. “Trump & crew got a bond. Young Thug & YSL face the exact same charges but no bond? Make justice fair!!! We deserve a fair fight too Fani.”

Meanwhile, this positive attitude from the 32-year-old is something that could keep fans optimistic or at least heartened. It’s been hard to hear pretty much anything from him amid this whole whirlwind, and guilty or not, there’s certainly more that could be done to address his waning health and his time away from family while the trial keeps facing delays. Hopefully these issues aren’t as present of a recurrence moving forward. On that note, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Young Thug.

Read More: Young Thug And YSL Accused Of Creating Security Issues In Prison