Rising Jacksonville Rapper Brennan Jones Drops Off Debut Album "Brennan Jones 1"

Dallas, Texas rapper ian has been popularizing the white rapper trend in 2024. His very normal appearance has gotten some listeners to hop on the bandwagon and so far, he's been building quite the fanbase. Now, it seems that Jacksonville, Florida native Brennan Jones is looking keep that going in the latter half of the year. On one of the singles leading up to Brennan Jones 1, "Do Dat", he says, "Yeah, yeah, they like how this white boy do that?". The track features another very interesting character that's making waves in LAZER DIM 700, and overall, you have a unique mixture of both sonics and vocal chops.

On this track and many others, Brennan Jones doesn't have much to say lyrically. But where "Do Dat" and others maintain a level of intrigue is in the beats. This one in particular features lots of ominous string sections and gives off a horror movie-esque vibe. Overall, Brennan can certainly build off tracks like this and many others on the debut project. Even though he doesn't necessarily need to switch up his bars too much to become more popular, he looks to be limited as a writer. In that same breath, this is his first record and he's only just begun to forge his own path in rap and in a particularly crowded Florida scene. He's got a little SosMula and BLP KOSHER in him, if that gives you any context. See what Brennan Jones has with the links below.