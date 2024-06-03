Lay Bankz Marks Her Debut With New Project, "After 7"

Lay Bankz has been her long-awaited debut.

Lay Bankz has shared her highly-anticipated debut full-length project, After 7, featuring 15 candid tracks that include her hit song, "Tell Ur Girlfriend." That track already spent multiple weeks at #1 on Billboard’s TikTok Top 50. VaporGod and BEAM are the only two artists with guest appearances on the project. As for its title, Bankz recently explained the significance of the number seven in a post on Instagram.

She wrote: "After 7 o’clock, after I was 7 years old, and after I was 17. Dear 7, a significant time period in my life where many important events occurred. It seems that whenever I entered a new phase or era, the number 7 would appear, symbolizing change and personal growth. However, it wasn’t just triumphs that were associated with the number 7; I also experienced great losses ‘after 7’. One such loss was the passing of my aunt on September 17th. Her death deeply impacted me and caused me to lose hope and faith in my dreams and in life itself. Looking back, I believe this was a test and trial that ultimately helped me find my faith. These growing pains were nothing but collateral beauty in all obstacles. This is why my first project, 'Now You See Me,' consisted of 7 songs. Each song represented the good, the bad, and the ugly in my life. 777 also signifies divine timing, and ‘after 7’ is the time I truly remembered to believe in myself."

Lay Bankz Drops Her Debut Full-Length Project





Lay Bankz also recently discussed her love for music and how it allows her to be emotionally honest during an interview with Billboard. "Music is my first love," she began. "I’ll be mad and I’ll be like, 'oh my God, I don’t want to do this no more,' but, in reality, I wouldn’t want to be anything else. I wouldn’t be happy doing anything else. When I cry, I could cry in the booth and cry on the song. When I’m in love, I can be so in love and make a love song so beautiful that every time I listen to the song, I feel the embodiment of that emotion, just from my lyrics. I think that’s powerful. My relationship with music is intricate and it’s messy, but it’s my first love. Music is always going to be that."

Lay Bankz Reflects On The Release Of "After 7"

Check out the debut project above and take a look at the tracklist below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lay Bankz on HotNewHipHop.

"After 7" Tracklist: