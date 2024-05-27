Baby Jungle Carries His Own Weight On Stacked Debut Project "Jungle Book"

“I could be smooth and melodic or have some turned up level s***. I’m very versatile." That is what rising Georgia rap star Baby Jungle told Hip Hop Since 1987 in a recent interview about his debut mixtape Jungle Book. "I feel like I have a unique sound. It’s the perfect mix of edgy flow patterns and melodies," speaking with Kazi. "Different songs evoke different feelings." Sometimes I want people to have fun and pop it... I want to encourage people where I’m from. Sometimes I want to help people dealing with depression."

We can definitely see where Baby Jungle is coming from. In fact, we completely concur with the multi-hyphenate. His inspirations being Lil Baby, Juice WRLD, NBA YoungBoy, and Lil Durk makes sense. Across this impressively trim 12 song mixtape, Jungle mixes some beats and melodies that four of these rappers would deploy on their efforts.

Read More: Diddy's Sean John Eyeglasses Brand Dropped By Major Retailer

Listen To Jungle Book By Baby Jungle

That is especially the case on the backend of the record. Songs like "Frozen," "Dark Clouds," and "Never Run" are perfect examples of this varied skillset. Also helping get these visions on a fairly well-mixed record are the distributor(s) and his label, Epic Records. Furthermore, his talent is being recognized by some that either are established or almost there. DJ Drama, Rob49, Luh Tyler, are just a handful of them. This is definitely a great start for the youngster, and we definitely recommend hopping on the bandwagon now.

What are your thoughts on Never Gets Late Here by Baby Jungle? Do you think that this debut album has the ability to blow up Baby Jungle? Who had the strongest guest performance? What song do view as the best and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Baby Jungle. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Jungle Book Tracklist:

Jungle Jeezy (feat. DJ Drama) Back Of The Benz Too Humble (feat. Hunxho) Right or Wrong (feat. Luh Tyler) Freaknik (feat. Rob49) No Dissin Gang Gang (feat. Baby Kia) Slide Bout It Nobody Never Run Dark Clouds Frozen

Read More: Kanye West, Travis Scott, Gunna, & More Were The Victims Of Massive Song Leak

[Via] [Via]