With so many female rappers currently on the rise, it can be hard to keep up with all the new music they’ve been sending our way. The latest diva to drop off a project is Atlanta’s own Omerettà the Great, who popped off on her Emotional Gangsta EP this weekend.

The eight-track project landed on Friday (November 18). It finds the lyricist collaborating with two expertly picked features – PRE’s Key Glock, and R&B darling Tink.

The latter’s voice shines between Omerettà’s bars on “Mr. Right,” while the former appears on a previously released single called “My Way.”

As Def Pen notes, the “Do Too Much” artist’s career really took off when her “Sorry Not Sorry” song went viral earlier this year. Though she was hit with her share of struggles before her big break, O’s persistence and strong will have carried her through.

Over the past few months, she’s also made headlines with countless new freestyles. She’s also collaborated with other rappers on the rise such as Latto and Maya B, among others.

Most recently, we saw Omerettà sit down with Funk Flex over at Hot 97 to get some bars off in yet another freestyle that has had her fanbase singing her praises.

Before sharing her new EP on Friday, the recording artist posted a vulnerable message to her Instagram page. “Wow y’all, it’s really that time,” she began.

“I haven’t dropped a project in [four] years. I’m nervous, but I’m so excited [because] this bih hitting.” Omerettà then added, “I really have a hard time opening up, but y’all [are] [about] to get to know me a lil’ more on this EP.”

Stream Emotional Gangsta on Spotify or Apple Music below. Afterward, let us know which feature is your favourite in the comments.

Emotional Gangsta Tracklist:

Back To The Basics My Way (feat. Key Glock) Traded On Me Mr. Right (feat. Tink) Stop It Nobody’s Perfect Stand On It God’s Child

