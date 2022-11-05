The rise of female rappers continues as Baltimore-born diva Rican Da Menace makes her HNHH debut. This Friday (November 4), she shared her latest single, “I Admit It,” on which she isn’t afraid to let her bold confidence shine through.

“I hate to say that I’m that bitch, but ok I’ll admit it / F*ck n*gga I ain’t no bird, boy that’s for them pigeons,” are among the first bars she shares, setting the tone for the rest of the track. “I woke up and check my bank account, I’m shittin’ on these lil’ bitches / Don’t pay these n*ggas mind, shit, I barely pay my tickets.”

Rican Da Menace’s new single arrived alongside a BenMarc-directed video that exudes all the charisma necessary to match her boastful track.

The last time we heard from the 21-year-old was in the summer when she delivered on her bounce record, “Ain’t Going Back.” Prior to breaking out in the music industry, she amassed hundreds of thousands of social media followers and landed a deal with BuVision Entertainment/Out The Jungle/Columbia Records.

Speaking on what she hopes her music can do for listeners, Rican said, “I want young females and even young men to be motivated,” in a press release. “I hope you hear my story and say, ‘If she came from that and is doing this now, I can do it too,'” the rising star continued.

Stream “I Admit It” on Spotify or Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH later this weekend for more new music release updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

I hate to say that I’m that bitch, but ok I’ll admit it

F*ck n*gga I ain’t no bird, boy that’s for them pigeons

I woke up and check my bank account, I’m shittin’ on these lil’ bitches

Don’t pay these n*ggas mind, shit, I barely pay my tickets