Since she dropped off her debut Griselda record in 2020, THE LIZ, Armani Caesar has been hard at work making a name for herself as one of the premiere rising talents in the east coast’s hip-hop scene. This New Music Friday (October 21), she’s returned with a sequel – THE LIZ 2 – on which she connects with names like Stove God Cooks, Conway the Machine, and Kodak Black.

“It’s been a long time coming. THE LIZ 2 displays my growth lyrically, sonically, vocally and as a woman,” the 33-year-old shared in a press release. “I’m more vulnerable in my music this time around. I put blood sweat and tears (and a couple years) into this project. It’s a body of work that is timeless, and still can measure up among the greats; male OR female.”

Those who assisted with production on the 17-track record include Camouflage Monk, Daringer, Denny Laflare, and Beatking, who came through on the closing title, “Sike.”

Stream THE LIZ 2 on Spotify or Apple Music below, and let us know which songs are in your top three favourites down in the comments.

THE LIZ 2 Tracklist: