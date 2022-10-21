Since she dropped off her debut Griselda record in 2020, THE LIZ, Armani Caesar has been hard at work making a name for herself as one of the premiere rising talents in the east coast’s hip-hop scene. This New Music Friday (October 21), she’s returned with a sequel – THE LIZ 2 – on which she connects with names like Stove God Cooks, Conway the Machine, and Kodak Black.

“It’s been a long time coming. THE LIZ 2 displays my growth lyrically, sonically, vocally and as a woman,” the 33-year-old shared in a press release. “I’m more vulnerable in my music this time around. I put blood sweat and tears (and a couple years) into this project. It’s a body of work that is timeless, and still can measure up among the greats; male OR female.”

Those who assisted with production on the 17-track record include Camouflage Monk, Daringer, Denny Laflare, and Beatking, who came through on the closing title, “Sike.”

Stream THE LIZ 2 on Spotify or Apple Music below, and let us know which songs are in your top three favourites down in the comments.

THE LIZ 2 Tracklist:

  1. Intro
  2. Paula Deen (feat. Westside Gunn)
  3. Diana (feat. Kodak Black)
  4. Skit
  5. Mel Gibson
  6. Hunnit Dolla Hiccup (feat. Stove God Cooks)
  7. Survival Of The Littest
  8. Queen City
  9. Liz Claiborne Jr 1 & 2
  10. Meth & Mary
  11. Ice Age
  12. First Wives Club
  13. Big Mood
  14. El Puro (feat. Conway the Machine)
  15. That Money Maka
  16. Snowfall
  17. Sike (feat. Queendom Come)