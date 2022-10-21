Armani Caesar Shares “THE LIZ 2” Album Feat. Westside Gunn, Kodak Black, & More
The 17-track album is a long-awaited follow-up to 2020’s “THE LIZ.”
Since she dropped off her debut Griselda record in 2020, THE LIZ, Armani Caesar has been hard at work making a name for herself as one of the premiere rising talents in the east coast’s hip-hop scene. This New Music Friday (October 21), she’s returned with a sequel – THE LIZ 2 – on which she connects with names like Stove God Cooks, Conway the Machine, and Kodak Black.
“It’s been a long time coming. THE LIZ 2 displays my growth lyrically, sonically, vocally and as a woman,” the 33-year-old shared in a press release. “I’m more vulnerable in my music this time around. I put blood sweat and tears (and a couple years) into this project. It’s a body of work that is timeless, and still can measure up among the greats; male OR female.”
Those who assisted with production on the 17-track record include Camouflage Monk, Daringer, Denny Laflare, and Beatking, who came through on the closing title, “Sike.”
Stream THE LIZ 2 on Spotify or Apple Music below.
THE LIZ 2 Tracklist:
- Intro
- Paula Deen (feat. Westside Gunn)
- Diana (feat. Kodak Black)
- Skit
- Mel Gibson
- Hunnit Dolla Hiccup (feat. Stove God Cooks)
- Survival Of The Littest
- Queen City
- Liz Claiborne Jr 1 & 2
- Meth & Mary
- Ice Age
- First Wives Club
- Big Mood
- El Puro (feat. Conway the Machine)
- That Money Maka
- Snowfall
- Sike (feat. Queendom Come)