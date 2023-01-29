The reasons to love Ice Spice are endless. From her “Instagram caption raps” to her completely unique sense of style, the 23-year-old’s star continues to markedly rise within the industry. As the masses digest her recently released debut EP, one rapper has some questions, specifically about a potential diss.

On the trending TikTok track, “In Ha Mood,” the redhead raps, “He a rapper, but don’t got a chance / Stuck in my ways so I’m lovin’ my bands.” Earlier this weekend, Chance The Rapper used his Instagram Story to poll followers on whether the lyrics were aimed at him.

“Is this a diss or a shoutout @icespice?” he wrote over a repost of her new music video for the song. As XXL reports, the “Bikini Bottom” hitmaker saw the Chicago native’s post and took a moment to clear the air.

“Never [crying emoji],” she simply wrote, seemingly implying she has no beef with the 29-year-old. In response, Chance continued the thread on his Story, writing, “Just double checking lol.”

Aside from the “Cocoa Butter Kisses” rapper taking the line personally, some internet sleuths have been speculating it could be aimed at Drizzy. Previously, listeners thought the Canadian was throwing shade at Spice with his “She a 10 tryna rap, it’s good on mute” bar from Her Loss’ “BackOutsideBoyz.”

The fashionista recently cleared up those rumours during a chat with Ebro Darden and his co-hosts. “He didn’t [diss me]. We spoke about it. He said that was not about me,” she confirmed.

Ice Spice attends The Ned on January 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Elsewhere in the same conversation, Spice revealed that rhyming wasn’t her first passion. Rather, she wanted to pursue a career as an actress. “I didn’t ever really like see myself being a rapper,” she explained on Hot 97.

In prior acting class, she felt shyer than her peers. Now that her confidence has risen, though, she sounds eager to explore that side of herself again.

Ice Spice’s name has been everywhere lately as she promotes her Like..? EP. One of her most recent interviews was with ELLE, during which she spilled about some of her earliest musical inspirations, among other things.

Read what the Bronx baddie told the outlet here, and check back later for more hip-hop news updates.

