Since she first blew up last summer, the world can’t seem to get enough of Ice Spice. The 23-year-old first caught our attention with “Munch (Feelin’ U),” which eventually led her to earn a co-sign from Drake. The Canadian rapper later unfollowed her on Instagram, although she still maintains that they’re “cool.”

Following the release of her debut EP, Like..? earlier this month, the Bronx-born baddie has been more in demand than ever before. It seems as though a new interview has been dropping every day. In one of the more recent ones, Spice revealed some of her earliest musical influences.

During a conversation with ELLE, the “Princess Diana” spitter played a round of “Ask Me Anything.” One of the questions was about her own personal music taste. Surprisingly, she was quick to give Kendrick Lamar his flowers. “I was listening to To Pimp A Butterfly religiously on the way to school. It was like a phase,” she recalled.

Other standouts from the twerk queen’s playlist include Azealia Banks’ 2012 mixtape, Fantasea, as well as Nicki Minaj’s iconic effort, The Pinkprint. Obviously, the latter two are extremely different in lyrical content from the first. Not to mention a wild contrast from the “Instagram caption bars” Spice has been known to drop.

As HipHopDX notes, the redhead was just 15 when Kung-Fu Kenny delivered TPAB in 2015. It earned a subsequent debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Additionally, it sold 324K units during its first week out.

Spice, on the other hand, is on track to move 14.5K with her Like..? EP later this weekend. It’s likely that the six-track project will debut outside the chart’s top 20. However, it still made a splash across social media.

Ice Spice attends Funk Flex What New York Sounds Like Christmas Night Party at Nebula on December 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

While her newfound fame has certainly come with plenty of perks, the rising rap star is quickly learning who her real friends are. Recently, Spice shared that she’s had a few people ask her to purchase houses for them now that she’s on the come up.

