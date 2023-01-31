On her viral “In Ha Mood” single, Ice Spice lyricized about being proud of her constant growth as an artist. Today (January 31), her rise to superstardom continues as the 23-year-old makes her debut on the prestigious Billboard Hot 100 chart.

As the outlet notes, her collaboration with Lil Tjay on “Gangsta Boo” appears on the list dated February 4th in the 82nd position. It was officially released on January 20th as one of the six titles on her Like..? EP via Dolo/TenThosand Projects/Capitol Records.

Ice Spice visits SiriusXM Studios on October 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

The popular song has amassed upwards of five million U.S. streams and over 725K radio airplay audience impressions. Additionally, there were 3,000 downloads in the first week (ending January 26), Luminate states.

The Hot 100 debut is huge news for Spice, though that’s not the only chart where it’s doing numbers. Hot Rap Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs have “Gangsta Boo” sitting at No. 16 and 32, respectively.

The New Yorker’s Like..? project is doing well overall. Presently, it’s No. 13 on Top Rap Albums and No. 19 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. On the all-genre chart, the “Bikini Bottom” rhymer’s work landed at No. 37 after moving 15K equivalent album units.

Spice has had plenty to say while doing press for her recent arrival. While chatting with Ebro Darden, she revealed that her type is “good boys & girls,” not hoodrat types. She also dished about her backstage experience at Drake’s legendary Apollo Theatre shows earlier this month.

Besides celebrating this major career milestone, Spice recently found herself clearing up any drama with Chance The Rapper. Over the weekend, the 29-year-old asked the redhead if she was throwing shade on her new EP.

Read what the rap diva had to say about the situation here, and check back later for more hip-hop news updates.

