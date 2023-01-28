Ice Spice recently talked about what it was like to be at Drake’s Apollo Theater show last weekend. While the two rappers’ public camaraderie fell under scrutiny for some alleged rifts, it seems things are cool. Moreover, in an interview with Hot 97, the “Bikini Bottom” MC spoke about her experience going to Drizzy’s concert.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 20: Ice Spice attends The Ned on January 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

“You were up at the Drake show at the Apollo,” Ebro said. “From New York, seeing him create that at the Apollo, what was that like for you, that scene? And did he invite you up?”

“Yeah, he did,” Ice Spice replied. “It was a vibe, I’m not gonna lie. The whole crowd was, like, mostly influencers and, like, celebrities. So it was, like, a good vibe. Nobody was too fanned out, everybody was just focused on the show, right? It was crazy, it was so intimate, I loved it. He was performing all his hits, you know. It was a vibe.“

“How often do you guys get to speak?” Ebro asked. “I don’t know if he actually took a shot at you, or you just embraced what people were saying.”

“He didn’t, we spoke about it,” she replied. “He said that was not about me.”

Video resurfaces of #Drake and #IceSpice together at #OVOFest, and fans are saying Drake looked a little paranoid 😳 pic.twitter.com/VjKoapngm4 — No Jumper (@nojumper) November 18, 2022

“But you embraced it on social media, like, yo, ‘At least I’m a ten, though,’ or something,” the host inquired.

“Yeah, and he also appreciated that too, you know?” the MC responded. “Just being cool about it, not being no weirdo… We just linked up when my s**t dropped, when Like..? dropped. He was in the city already, I guess for, like, his shows or whatever. We ended up linking up, and we was just chatting. Like, we Gucci, bro.”

“That’s good, it’s moving slow with you, I like that,” Ebro joked, to which Spice replied “Stop it.”

Regardless, what do you think of Ice Spice's comments about Drake's performance at the iconic Apollo Theater in Harlem?