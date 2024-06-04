Kendrick Lamar Diss Track Reaction Videos Subject To Copyright Claims After All

YouTubers are now claiming copyright strikes are coming in.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef was the talk of the rap for for over a month. From the weeks long waits between the first fee tracks to the remining being lit off in rapid fire succession, everyone in the rap world was on the edge of their seat waiting to dissect the latest developments. That includes YouTube channels posting their reactions to the songs as they were released. Diss tracks are particularly good for that medium as the fan interest is high and the ability to go through the song one lyric at a time breaking it down works perfectly.

It was initially reported that YouTubers would be able to keep the money they made from the reaction videos. Multiple YouTubers shared that they would be able to keep the revenue from their reaction videos while the beef was still going on. But now, conflicting reports are coming out about the videos copyright eligibility. In a post shared by djakademikstv a twitter user asks rapper and YouTuber Scru Face Jean if the Kendrick diss track videos are being copyright claimed. He confirms that it is true that the videos have been hit with copyright strikes and the revenue made off of them claimed. Check out the interaction and some of the fan reactions to it below.

Kendrick Lamar Diss Track Reactions Being Copyright Claimed

Nearly every song from the beef has gone on to have major commercial success. "Like That" led the way debuting at the top spot on the Hot 100 and spending three weeks there. That success could eventually be dwarfed by "Not Like Us. " That song also debuted at the top spot on the singles chart. The track is still hovering in the top five of the Hot 100. It's been billed by many as one of the potential songs of the summer.