Snoop Dogg Gets Sued For Alleged Copyright Infringement Over “BODR” Backing Tracks

AFI FEST 2019 Presented By Audi ‚Äì "Queen &amp; Slim" Premiere ‚Äì Red Carpet
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Snoop Dogg attends the "Queen &amp; Slim" Premiere at AFI FEST 2019 presented by Audi at the TCL Chinese Theatre on November 14, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Trevor Lawrence Jr. alleges that he's yet to see a cent for his work.

Snoop Dogg has found himself at the center of some new legal drama. Earlier this week, he was hit with a copyright lawsuit. The suit was filed by producer and drummer Trevor Lawrence Jr. in LA federal court on Monday (July 15). He accuses the rapper of using two of his backing tracks without paying him. According to Lawrence Jr., he had allowed Snoop to “experiment with the tracks in-studio.” Allegedly, he made it clear that he'd be expecting payment if they were commercially released.

Lawrence Jr. accuses Snoop of using his tracks on “Pop Pop” and “Get This Dick” from his 2022 album, BODR. His attorneys allege that they never agreed on an actual licensing deal, however, and that Lawrence Jr. has yet to receive financial compensation for his work.

Trevor Lawrence Jr. Files New Lawsuit Against Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg performs onstage during Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective at Hollywood Palladium on February 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“To date, defendants have refused to properly license the Lawrence tracks or compensate Lawrence for their use in the Broadus tracks,” the lawsuit reads. Lawrence Jr. claims that he'll regularly create tracks “of his own initiative" to shop around to popular artists. He says that he always does so under the assumption that “a proper license will and must be negotiated.” In the lawsuit, Lawrence Jr.'s attorneys allege that he and Snoop agreed on a $10K flat fee, plus 50% interest in the musical composition. “The [Snoop] representative confirmed that these anticipated terms were acceptable,” it reads. They argue that the songs have now managed to bring in “tens of millions of dollars," as they were also released as NFTs.

“At no point in time did defendants… Communicate to Lawrence any intention to exploit the Lawrence tracks in connection with a bundled offering such as [the NFT sale], nor did Lawrence authorize any such exploitation of his work, which was never within his prior contemplation,” Lawrence Jr.'s lawsuit says. What do you think of Snoop Dogg getting hit with a new lawsuit earlier this week? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

