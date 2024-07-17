Snoop Dogg Gets Sued For Alleged Copyright Infringement Over “BODR” Backing Tracks

Trevor Lawrence Jr. alleges that he's yet to see a cent for his work.

Snoop Dogg has found himself at the center of some new legal drama. Earlier this week, he was hit with a copyright lawsuit. The suit was filed by producer and drummer Trevor Lawrence Jr. in LA federal court on Monday (July 15). He accuses the rapper of using two of his backing tracks without paying him. According to Lawrence Jr., he had allowed Snoop to “experiment with the tracks in-studio.” Allegedly, he made it clear that he'd be expecting payment if they were commercially released.

Lawrence Jr. accuses Snoop of using his tracks on “Pop Pop” and “Get This Dick” from his 2022 album, BODR. His attorneys allege that they never agreed on an actual licensing deal, however, and that Lawrence Jr. has yet to receive financial compensation for his work.

Trevor Lawrence Jr. Files New Lawsuit Against Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg performs onstage during Recording Academy Honors Presented by the Black Music Collective at Hollywood Palladium on February 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“To date, defendants have refused to properly license the Lawrence tracks or compensate Lawrence for their use in the Broadus tracks,” the lawsuit reads. Lawrence Jr. claims that he'll regularly create tracks “of his own initiative" to shop around to popular artists. He says that he always does so under the assumption that “a proper license will and must be negotiated.” In the lawsuit, Lawrence Jr.'s attorneys allege that he and Snoop agreed on a $10K flat fee, plus 50% interest in the musical composition. “The [Snoop] representative confirmed that these anticipated terms were acceptable,” it reads. They argue that the songs have now managed to bring in “tens of millions of dollars," as they were also released as NFTs.