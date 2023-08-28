Drake Flames U.S. Track & Field Star Noah Lyles For Hot Take On NBA Championships

Drake’s athletic prowess might not be worthy of entering any professional sports team but he certainly feels his trash-talking abilities are up there with the best of them. Last night, the Canadian rapper shared his thoughts after U.S. Track & Field star Noah Lyles shared his take on the NBA finals, claiming that it’s out of pocket for the league to describe the season’s winners as “world champions.” In Lyles opinion, it’s inaccurate for the NBA to describe the victors as such since the teams solely represent cities in the U.S. (with the exception of the Toronto Raptors, of course).

“You know what hurts me the most is that I have to watch the NBA Finals and they have ‘world champion’ on their head. World champion of what? The United States?” said Lyles. “Don’t get me wrong. I love the US – at times – but that ain’t the world. That is not the world. We are the world. We have almost every country out here fighting, thriving, putting on their flag to show that they’re represented. There are no flags in the NBA.” As NBA stars like Kevin Durant and Devin Booker chief in on the matter, Drake similarly followed suit.

Drake On Noah Lyles’ Comments

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

As fans and athletes chimed in on the matter, many of which pointed out the number of international stars in the NBA, Drake didn’t spare Noah Lyles’ feelings. The Canadian rapper slid into the comments of Akademiks’ post where he trolled Lyles for his commentary. “He thought this speech was gonna be so hard in the mirror the night before…now the whole league doesn’t rate u,” he commented with three laughing emojis. We could imagine that Lyles isn’t sweating Drake’s commentary too much but we’ll have to see if he responds.

A number of NBA stars also called out Lyles. Kevin Durant commented, “Somebody help this brother,” while Damian Lillard simply wrote, “Tf,” followed by two laughing emojis. However, Aaron Gordon took it a step further, claiming that he would be “smoking buddy in the 200m” if he had the opportunity. Juan Toscano-Anderson wrote, “Last time I checked, the NBA was the best competition in the WORLD.” We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates on Lyles’ commentary.

