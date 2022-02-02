Commanders
- SportsBears Win For First Time In 346 Days, Magic Johnson Rips CommandersThe Bears dominated the Commanders 40-20.By Ben Mock
- SportsTina Knowles Says Jay-Z Will Succeed As An NFL Owner If He Buys CommandersTina Knowles expressed her confidence in Jay-Z's ability as a potential NFL owner.By Cole Blake
- SportsTwitter Reacts To Carson Wentz Commanders TradeCarson Wentz is headed to Washington.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNFL Fans Have Already Turned The Washington Commanders Into A MemeIt's too late to change it back now.By Alexander Cole
- SportsWashington Football Team Reveals New Name & JerseysThe official name change was a long time coming.By Alexander Cole