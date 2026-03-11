Agent Provocateur (50 Cent Diss Track) - Song by Papoose

Papoose just came through with a new song called "Agent Provocateur" and it is a direct diss to 50 Cent, which should ignite heavy reaction.

Papoose is finally popping off on 50 Cent amidst their bitter feud that has been playing out online. Following an AI music video posted by 50 Cent earlier today , it appears as though the MCs in New York have been activated. With this new diss track, Papoose does not pull any punches whatsoever. He is very clearly upset with Fif, and he is making all kinds of allegations. For instance, he begins the song by alleging that 50 faked the number of times he was shot. Furthermore, he accused 50 of talking bad about his artists, especially Lloyd Banks . This five-minute sprawling diss track gets into a plethora of topics, and there is no doubt that fans will be fascinated by all of this.

