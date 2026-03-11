News
50 Cent Diss Track
Papoose Completely Unleashes On 50 Cent With Surprise Diss Track "Agent Provocateur"
Papoose remains one of the fiercest MCs out there, and with 50 Cent on a war path, it appears as though diss tracks are flying.
By
Alexander Cole
March 11, 2026