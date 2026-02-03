Travis Scott Under Fire Over Alleged Lyrics About Kylie Jenner’s Breast Implants

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Travis Scott Alleged Lyrics Kylie Jenner
Nov 21, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Recording artist Travis Scott arrives for the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Gary A. Vasquez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Kylie Jenner fans speculate that Travis Scott referenced her on his new Don Toliver collab, and they're not happy about it.

Recently, Travis Scott teamed up with Don Toliver for a new song, "Rosary." The track appears on Toliver's fifth studio album, OCTANE, and has managed to stir up quite a controversy. This is because at one point in it, Travis seemingly references breast implants. "She look at me like Scotty, man, that S on my chest (Scott, Yeah) / Forty-four five C, the way they sit, I need to test (Straight up)," he sings.

Some listeners speculate this could be a nod to his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner, with whom he shares two children. Last June, the makeup mogul revealed the exact breast augmentation she underwent per a fan's request on TikTok.

"445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle," she wrote at the time. "Silicone!!! garth fisher!!! hope this helps lol." The post quickly went viral, even prompting others to share details of their own cosmetic procedures online.

Read More: Mike Dean Confirms He's On Good Terms With Travis Scott

Who Is Travis Scott Dating?

Travis' apparent reference to Jenner has earned mixed reactions from fans. While some believe the lyrics could have been written long ago, others argue that they could be about someone else entirely. Some are even accusing the Houston-born artist of disrespecting Jenner and her relationship with Timothée Chalamet.

"Just beyond disrespectful," one Twitter/X user writes. "He was so disrespectful to her!!" another claims. Someone else simply says, "He has zero class."

While Jenner has been proudly flaunting her relationship with Chalamet for some time now, Travis has opted to keep his love life a bit more lowkey. In December, however, rumors that he and Tyla are more than just collaborators were reignited by their appearance at GQ's Men Of The Year party in Los Angeles. A source told Complex that their relationship has allegedly "continued to grow stronger over the past year."

An ex-friend of Jayda Cheaves also recently accused her of having some kind of secret relationship with Travis, but a source told TMZ that's not the case. According to them, they're "100% not dating or hooking up, and there's no romantic or physical relationship between them whatsoever."

Read More: Travis Scott And Rick Owens Enjoy KFC Together In Unlikely Meetup

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals Gossip Khloé Kardashian Gives Fans Hint On Son's Name
London Celebrity Sightings - August 4, 2022 Relationships Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Doing Their "Best" To Co-Parent
Travis Scott Performs At E11EVEN During 2023 Miami Race Week Pop Culture Travis Scott Is "Not Thrilled" About Kylie Jenner's Romance With Timothée Chalamet
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Original Content The Jenner Effect: Kylie's Influence On Travis Scott
Comments 0