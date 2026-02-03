Recently, Travis Scott teamed up with Don Toliver for a new song, "Rosary." The track appears on Toliver's fifth studio album, OCTANE, and has managed to stir up quite a controversy. This is because at one point in it, Travis seemingly references breast implants. "She look at me like Scotty, man, that S on my chest (Scott, Yeah) / Forty-four five C, the way they sit, I need to test (Straight up)," he sings.

Some listeners speculate this could be a nod to his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner, with whom he shares two children. Last June, the makeup mogul revealed the exact breast augmentation she underwent per a fan's request on TikTok.

"445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle," she wrote at the time. "Silicone!!! garth fisher!!! hope this helps lol." The post quickly went viral, even prompting others to share details of their own cosmetic procedures online.

Who Is Travis Scott Dating?

Travis' apparent reference to Jenner has earned mixed reactions from fans. While some believe the lyrics could have been written long ago, others argue that they could be about someone else entirely. Some are even accusing the Houston-born artist of disrespecting Jenner and her relationship with Timothée Chalamet.

"Just beyond disrespectful," one Twitter/X user writes. "He was so disrespectful to her!!" another claims. Someone else simply says, "He has zero class."

While Jenner has been proudly flaunting her relationship with Chalamet for some time now, Travis has opted to keep his love life a bit more lowkey. In December, however, rumors that he and Tyla are more than just collaborators were reignited by their appearance at GQ's Men Of The Year party in Los Angeles. A source told Complex that their relationship has allegedly "continued to grow stronger over the past year."

An ex-friend of Jayda Cheaves also recently accused her of having some kind of secret relationship with Travis, but a source told TMZ that's not the case. According to them, they're "100% not dating or hooking up, and there's no romantic or physical relationship between them whatsoever."