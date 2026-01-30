Rosary - Song by Don Toliver featuring Travis Scott

Don Toliver has arrived with his new album OCTANE, and as you can expect, the album contains a feature from none other than Travis Scott. These two are frequent collaborators, especially with Toliver on Cactus Jack Records. The two team up on the song "Rosary," which is a sugary sweet collaboration that has both artists delivering stripped back versions of themselves. One could even describe this song as a ballad of sorts. The instrumental is quite gorgeous, and Toliver's performance is great. Not to mention, Scott is just as melodic and sounds focused.
Release Date: January 20, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Octane
Quotable Lyrics from Rosary
She bend it over and pose for me (Let's go), I swear this what it's 'posed to be
Be acting like they knowing me, I swear that shit get old to me
Pass the weed, I'm tryna get higher on you
She just wanna throw it back and do her best