Rosary - Song by Don Toliver featuring Travis Scott

Don Toliver and Travis Scott have teamed up once again, this time on the new song "Rosary," off Toliver's new album.

She bend it over and pose for me (Let's go), I swear this what it's 'posed to be Be acting like they knowing me, I swear that shit get old to me Pass the weed, I'm tryna get higher on you She just wanna throw it back and do her best

Don Toliver has arrived with his new album OCTANE , and as you can expect, the album contains a feature from none other than Travis Scott . These two are frequent collaborators, especially with Toliver on Cactus Jack Records. The two team up on the song "Rosary," which is a sugary sweet collaboration that has both artists delivering stripped back versions of themselves. One could even describe this song as a ballad of sorts. The instrumental is quite gorgeous, and Toliver's performance is great. Not to mention, Scott is just as melodic and sounds focused.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!