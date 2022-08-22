multimillion
- Pop CultureJustin Bieber's Music Catalog Sells For Over $200 MillionThe Canadian crooner signed a deal with the Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital, earning him an astounding payday.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureT.I. Claims His Biggest Paycheck Ever Was Over $20M"Man, eight-figure checks feel like the devil could potentially pull you under," the rapper admitted during his chat with Tony "The Closer" Robinson.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCardi B's OnlyFans Earned Over $9M Per Month In 2021: ReportBardi's numbers are impressive, no doubt, but reality star Blac Chyna has her beat by double.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicYoung Thug Given October 2023 Court Date In $6M Legal Battle With AEG PresentsThugger could lose his YSL brands and portions of his publishing catalogue in his fight with the concert behemoth. By Hayley Hynes